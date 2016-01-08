Jan 8 D'Ieteren SA :

* Says Belron reaches agreement to form a joint venture in Brazil

* Belron has sold 60 pct of its investment in Carglass Brazil to Advisia for 4.8 million Brazilian reais ($1.2 million)

* Circa 25 million euros ($27.2 million) of foreign exchange losses previously taken to equity will be reclassified as a non-cash loss through income statement in 2016

* Transaction will result in a non-cash impairment charge of circa 14 million euros in 2015 consolidated financial statements of D'Ieteren Source text: bit.ly/1OTi05f Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0428 Brazilian reais) ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)