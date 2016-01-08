Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Paysafe Group Plc
* Full year trading update
* Announces its unaudited trading update for year ended 31 december 2015
* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $150 mln
* H2 2015 adjusted EBITDA of circa $100 mln
* Anticipated H2 2015 synergy savings are expected to be towards top end of previously announced $5-10 mln range
* FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be ahead of market expectations
* FY 2015 revenue of circa $600 mln
* H2 2015 group revenue of circa $380 mln, driven by strong growth across group's product lines, particularly in processing division's North American business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order