UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Crawshaw Group Plc
* Trading for 15 week period since our last update on 29th September 2015 to 3rd January 2016
* Board therefore anticipates that full year results ended 31 st January 2016 will be in line with market expectations
* Total group sales were up 64 pct in 15 week period versus prior year, and are up 52 pct year to date
* Like-for-like sales for same period were up 0.8 pct versus prior year, and are up 1.7 pct year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.