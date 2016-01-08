Jan 8 Crawshaw Group Plc

* Trading for 15 week period since our last update on 29th September 2015 to 3rd January 2016

* Board therefore anticipates that full year results ended 31 st January 2016 will be in line with market expectations

* Total group sales were up 64 pct in 15 week period versus prior year, and are up 52 pct year to date

* Like-for-like sales for same period were up 0.8 pct versus prior year, and are up 1.7 pct year to date