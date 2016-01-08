Jan 8 Birdstep Technology ASA :

* Board proposes 10:1 share consolidation

* Proposes share consolidation as share price of the company's share is 0.34 Norwegian crowns while Oslo Stock Exchange requirement is 1.00 crown per listed share

* Says may consider revising the proposal if the company's share price changes  Source text for Eikon:

