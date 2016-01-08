UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 CDRL SA :
* Dec. 2015 revenue from sales via retail network 12.9 million zlotys ($3.2 million), up 10.0 percent year on year
* Dec. 2015 e-commerce revenue 1.0 million zlotys, up 229 percent year on year
* FY 2015 revenue from sales via retail network 122.4 million zlotys, up 15.0 percent year on year
* FY 2015 e-commerce revenue 7.7 million zlotys, up 47 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9931 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.