Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Paypoint Plc :
* Announcement of sale of online payment businesses
* Sale of its online payment businesses comprising hugin to Capita, for a consideration of 14 million stg satisfied in cash at completion today
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order