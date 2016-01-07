Jan 7 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* Says to build a new whey processing facility in town of Taurage at Gaures Str. 23

* Says project is estimated at 26 million euros ($28.21 million), with both self-financing and borrowed capital to be used as sources of funding

* Says project is scheduled to start in February 2016, with completion date set for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:

