BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions
Jan 8 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
Announces directorate change and expansion of executive committee, after outlining a strategy to promote further organic growth in funds under management through both the direct and agent channels.
* stephen jones will be responsible for all private client business outside of south east
* paul jones takes role of chief of staff
* charlie ferry will be responsible for private client business in south east of england
* nick fitzgerald will be responsible for financial planning
robin beer will be responsible for rapidly-growing intermediary and charities businesses
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.