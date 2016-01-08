BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 8 CRH Plc
* CRH confirms total disposal proceeds of c. 1 billion euros for 2015
* Bolt-on transactions of c. 0.2 billion euros bring total acquisition spend to c. 8 billion euros. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.