UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Elve SA :
* Buys all shares of Company accumulation solar energy for 0.5 million euros ($543,950.00)
* Says Company Accumulation Solar Energy features 2 photovoltaic power stations of 1Mwp, one at Chasampaili and one at Mary, in Platykampos, Larisa Source text: bit.ly/1PS8g0j Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.