UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 GKN Plc :
* Appointment of Kevin Cummings, chief executive Aerospace, and Phil Swash, chief executive Driveline, to GKN board with effect from Jan. 8, 2016
* Will continue to report to group's chief executive, Nigel Stein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.