Jan 8 Sports Direct International Plc

* Have seen a deterioration of trading conditions on high street and a continuation of unseasonal weather over key christmas period

* No longer confident of meeting our adjusted underlying EBITDA target (before share scheme costs) of 420 mln stg for full year

* Management's current expectation for full year is for adjusted underlying EBITDA (before share scheme costs) of between 380 mln stg and 420 mln stg