UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Biogaia AB :
* BioGaia says subsidiary IBT has US IND open and swedish CTA¹ approved for clinical study
* Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT), a subsidiary of BioGaia, today announced that the IND (Investigational New Drug) for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), has been accepted by FDA (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
* Furthermore, IBT has received approval from the MPA (Medical Product Agency) to conduct its clinical trial in Sweden.
* IBT now has an open IND accepted by the FDA, which is an important step in allowing IBT to start clinical studies in the US. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (stockholm.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 (0)8-700 10 10;))
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.