Jan 8 Ebioss Energy AD Sofia :

* Reaches deal with React Energy Plc under which it gets exclusive rights to use EGT EQTEC gasifier technology in gasification projects currently in development by React in the United Kingdom

* Agrees on loan note issuance by React of 750,000 euros ($816,675) with maturity on Jan. 7, 2017 and annual interest rate of 8 percent

* Loan note issuance to be fully subscribed by Ebioss to develop the gasification projects that React currently holds in the United Kingdom Source text: bit.ly/1UCgKI0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)