BRIEF-Jafron Biomedical sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 35 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 56 million yuan to 63 million yuan
Jan 11 Valneva SE :
* Valneva announces approval of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine through commercial partner Adimmune in Taiwan
* Announced that vaccine manufacturer Adimmune was granted marketing approval for Valneva's Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine by the Taiwanese Food & Drug Administration (TFDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
