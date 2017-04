Jan 11 Skyepharma Plc

* Full year revenues for 2015 are anticipated to be ahead of board's previous expectations

* Cash generation in second half of year benefited from both a robust operating performance and later timing of payments for capex projects

* Has performed well in 2015 with robust growth of flutiform and increasing contributions from Exparel and GSK Ellipta products - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: