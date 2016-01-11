Jan 11 Bt Group Plc :

* Clive Selley to be CEO of Openreach

* Selley, currently CEO of BT Technology, service and operations will replace Joe Garner

* Handover will take place this quarter

* Successor at bt tso will be announced in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)