Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Bt Group Plc :
* Clive Selley to be CEO of Openreach
* Selley, currently CEO of BT Technology, service and operations will replace Joe Garner
* Handover will take place this quarter
* Successor at bt tso will be announced in due course
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order