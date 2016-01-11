Jan 11 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :

* Has been made aware that its license partner in Australia has been placed into voluntary administration

* Is continuing its discussions with administrator regarding future of Australian operations

* Laura Ashley has an exposure of circa. 1.2 million stg

* There is no effect on rest of Laura Ashley business