Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Teleste Oyj :
* Poland's Multimedia Polska selects Teleste for their next generation TV services platform
* System will be developed in several phases over next three years
* Total value of deal is subject to eventual scale of system and is, accordingly, hard to estimate, but will reach at least 1 million euros ($1.09 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order