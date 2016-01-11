BRIEF-Palestine's Nablus Surgical Center to convene AGM to discuss FY dividend
To convene AGM on April 27 to discuss dividend of 10 percent for year 2016
Jan 11 BioPorto A/S :
* Says has entered into a distribution agreement with Siemens Healthcare, under which BioPorto will deliver an NGAL test adapted for Siemens Healthcare's BN II and BN ProSpec Systems
Says expects to see an economic effect of this agreement in H2 2016

* Receives managed account mandate for development of micro-apartment project in Munich, Germany