Jan 11 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in December 2015 were 69 million Norwegian crowns ($7.75 million) compared to 79 million crowns in same month last year

* Year to date, new sales in 2015 is 964 million crowns (loss 7.7 pct versus last year) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8982 Norwegian crowns)