Saudi Arabia starts marketing dual-tranche sukuk
LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened books on its debut US dollar sukuk, according to a lead.
Jan 11 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Total new sales in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in December 2015 were 69 million Norwegian crowns ($7.75 million) compared to 79 million crowns in same month last year
* Year to date, new sales in 2015 is 964 million crowns (loss 7.7 pct versus last year) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8982 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net profit of 135.2 million yuan ($19.59 million) in March