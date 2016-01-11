BRIEF-Palestine's Nablus Surgical Center to convene AGM to discuss FY dividend
* To convene AGM on April 27 to discuss dividend of 10 percent for year 2016
Jan 11 Astrazeneca Plc
* Co and Moderna Therapeutics announce new collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise immuno-oncology mRNA Therapeutics
* Two companies will co-commercialise resulting products in US under a 50:50 profit sharing arrangement
* Astrazeneca and Moderna have agreed to collaborate on two specific immuno-oncology programmes
* First-in-human study is expected to commence in late 2016
* Holds exclusive access to select any target of choice in cardiometabolic diseases over a period of up to 5 yrs for subsequent development in mRNA
* Collaboration will combine Medimmune's protein engineering and cancer biology expertise with moderna's mrna platform
* Astrazeneca will lead ex-US commercialisation efforts, with Moderna receiving tiered royalties up to substantial double digits on ex-US sales
* Receives managed account mandate for development of micro-apartment project in Munich, Germany