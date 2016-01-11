Jan 11 AstraZeneca Plc
* AstraZeneca and Incyte announce new lung cancer clinical
trial collaboration
* New collaboration to evaluate efficacy and safety of
Incyte's Janus-associated Kinase (JAK) 1 inhibitor
* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca and Incyte will
collaborate on a Phase I/II study, to be conducted by Incyt
* Results from study will be used to determine whether
further clinical development of this combination is warranted
* Will be assessed as a 2nd line treatment for patients with
EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC, who have been treated with a 1st
gen EGFR TKI and subsequently developed T790M resistance
mutation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: