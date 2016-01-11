Jan 11 Shire Plc
* Reg-Shire plc: Shire to combine with Baxalta
* Baxalta shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and
0.1482 Shire ADS per Baxalta share
* Efficient structure expected to yield annual operating
cost synergies of over $500 million
* Accretion to non-GAAP diluted EPS anticipated in 2017,
first full calendar year of ownership
* Says based on Shire's closing ADS price on 8 Jan., 2016,
this implies a total current value of $45.57 per Baxalta share,
representing an aggregate consideration of approximately $32
billion
* Says parties expect transaction to close mid-2016
* Says Shire has secured an $18 billion fully underwritten
bank facility to finance combination
* New bank facility has a one year life, with a one-year
extension available at Shire's option.
* Deal has been approved by boards of directors of both
Shire and Baxalta
* Concluded that merger with proposed cash consideration of
$18 per baxalta share will maintain tax-free status of Baxalta
spinoff from Baxter
* Targeting a net debt to ebitda range of between 2.0x and
3.0x 12-18 months post-closing
* Says combination creates leading global biotechnology
company projected to deliver double-digit top-line growth with
over $20 billion in annual revenues by 2020
* Says robust portfolio includes over 30 recent and planned
product launches with $5 billion sales potential by 2020
* Says intends to refinance bank facility through capital
market debt issuances in due course
* Deal will provide Baxalta shareholders with approximately
34 pct ownership in combined company
* Evercore, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Deutsche Bank are
acting as financial advisors to Shire
* Goldman Sachs and Citi are acting as financial advisors to
Baxalta.
* Ropes & Gray, Cravath, Swaine, & Moore and Slaughter and
May are acting as legal advisors to Shire
* Kirkland & Ellis is acting as transaction counsel and
Jones Day is acting as regulatory counsel to Baxalta
