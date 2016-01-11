Jan 11 Shire Plc

* Reg-Shire plc: Shire to combine with Baxalta

* Baxalta shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash and 0.1482 Shire ADS per Baxalta share

* Efficient structure expected to yield annual operating cost synergies of over $500 million

* Accretion to non-GAAP diluted EPS anticipated in 2017, first full calendar year of ownership

* Says based on Shire's closing ADS price on 8 Jan., 2016, this implies a total current value of $45.57 per Baxalta share, representing an aggregate consideration of approximately $32 billion

* Says parties expect transaction to close mid-2016

* Says Shire has secured an $18 billion fully underwritten bank facility to finance combination

* New bank facility has a one year life, with a one-year extension available at Shire's option.

* Deal has been approved by boards of directors of both Shire and Baxalta

* Concluded that merger with proposed cash consideration of $18 per baxalta share will maintain tax-free status of Baxalta spinoff from Baxter

* Targeting a net debt to ebitda range of between 2.0x and 3.0x 12-18 months post-closing

* Says combination creates leading global biotechnology company projected to deliver double-digit top-line growth with over $20 billion in annual revenues by 2020

* Says robust portfolio includes over 30 recent and planned product launches with $5 billion sales potential by 2020

* Says intends to refinance bank facility through capital market debt issuances in due course

* Deal will provide Baxalta shareholders with approximately 34 pct ownership in combined company

* Evercore, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Deutsche Bank are acting as financial advisors to Shire

* Goldman Sachs and Citi are acting as financial advisors to Baxalta.

* Ropes & Gray, Cravath, Swaine, & Moore and Slaughter and May are acting as legal advisors to Shire

* Kirkland & Ellis is acting as transaction counsel and Jones Day is acting as regulatory counsel to Baxalta