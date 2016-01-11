BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding gets managed account mandate for project in Munich
* Receives managed account mandate for development of micro-apartment project in Munich, Germany
Jan 11 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Acquires TIP group, specialized in healthcare business intelligence and ERP applications, and based in Graz, Austria Source text: bit.ly/1VZhLLF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives a further asset management mandate in a low billion euro range from a South American investor