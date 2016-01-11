Jan 11 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Participates in planning new Metro Centre and surrounding residential blocks in Kivenlahti, Espoo

* Construction work at Kivenlahti will start after land use planning procedures have been completed, in 2017-2018, and the Metro Centre is expected to open in the early 2020s Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)