Jan 11 Photocat A/S :

* A new product from Stonetreatment and Photocat aimed at Do-It-Yourself customers has now been released under the name "Aktiv flise og Beton Imprægnering"

* Bauhaus, with a dozen locations throughout Denmark, will be one of the first retail stores to sell this new product Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)