Jan 8 DNB ASA

* In the fourth quarter of 2015, the DNB Group will record a negative effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately NOK 4 million

* In the fourth quarter of 2014, there was a positive effect of basis swaps of NOK 508 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner

* These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: