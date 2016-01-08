Jan 8 Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* JSE has granted co secondary listing by way of introduction of all its shares on main board of exchange operated by JSE

* Sees anticipated listing date and commencement of trade on JSE Jan 15 2016

* Listing under abbreviated name "AB InBev", share code "ANB" and ISIN BE0003793107 with effect from commencement of trade on listing date