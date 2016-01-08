Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 8 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Says invitation to comment regarding anticipated acquisition by McKesson of united drug division and other units of UDG Healthcare
* Anticipated merger by McKesson Deutschland GmbH & Co KGaA of united drug division and other associated businesses of UDG Healthcare Plc Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.