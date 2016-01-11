Jan 11 Catana Group SA :

* Announces introduction of flexible bond financing for a maximum amount of 3.8 million euros ($4.15 million) over 3 years

* This bond financing could be completed by a capital increase of a maximum of 7.6 million euros through the exercise of warrants attached to the convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)