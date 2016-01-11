Jan 11 Grand City Properties SA :

* Announces redemption of outstanding Series C bonds

* Announces it has resolved to exercise its right to redeem outstanding 275 million euro ($300.1 million) 1.5 per cent secured convertible bonds due 2019

* Outstanding Series C bonds will be redeemed at their accreted principal amount on Feb. 10