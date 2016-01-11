Jan 11 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Invests $650 million to strenghten its growth in North America

* Two new plants are under construction in Mexico

* Plant in Leon will begin production in mid-2016 to deliver fuel systems to General Motors and Daimler

* San Luis Potosi will deliver from mid-2017 body parts to General Motors and Daimler Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)