Jan 11 Exiqon A/S :

* Says now expects total revenues of around 162 million Danish crowns ($23.74 million) and EBITDA of around 12 million crowns in 2015 based on an average USD/DKK exchange rate of 6.75 crowns

* Exiqon previously expected total revenues between of 155-160 million crowns and EBITDA of around 10 million crowns in 2015 based on an average USD/DKK exchange rate of DKK 6.50