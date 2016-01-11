Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
Jan 11 Northgate Plc
* chris muir, group finance director, will leave company with effect from 31 march 2016.
* search for his successor is progressing well and we will make a further announcement in due course. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* John Colley, managing director of Majestic Retail, has decided to step down in order to take a new role closer to his young children in the south of England.