Jan 11 Melia Hotels International SA :

* Says that on Dec. 31, 2015 it reached an agreement to sell Sol Falco hotel in Menorca (Spain) for 20 million euros ($22 million) with capital gain of about 3.4 million euros

* After the sale, the hotel will be managed by Melia  Source text for Eikon:

