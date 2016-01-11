Jan 11 Ardian

* Ardian raises 2.65 bln euro European infrastructure fund

* Largest infrastructure fund ever raised by an european firm in term of size. Ardian infrastructure now has circa $7 billion assets under management

* Over 900 mln euro have been subscribed by new investors

* Circa 1 bln euro of new fund committed in 2015 across four investments: 2i Aeroporti; Portuguese toll-roll network operator; Repsol's stake in CLH; and Géosel