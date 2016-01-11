BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
Jan 11 Ardian
* Ardian raises 2.65 bln euro European infrastructure fund
* Largest infrastructure fund ever raised by an european firm in term of size. Ardian infrastructure now has circa $7 billion assets under management
* Over 900 mln euro have been subscribed by new investors
* Circa 1 bln euro of new fund committed in 2015 across four investments: 2i Aeroporti; Portuguese toll-roll network operator; Repsol's stake in CLH; and Géosel
April 10 Jana Partners has upped its stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as the hedge fund looks to shake up the board and senior management of the high-end grocer and push for a sale of the company that has been losing ground in the natural and organic niche it popularized.