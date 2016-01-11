BRIEF-Soul I Nvestment buys 6.9 pct stake in Sports Seoul
* Says Soul I Nvestment bought 6.9 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 24.4 percent from 17.5 percent
Jan 11 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Mediapartners to become majority shareholder of NettiKoti, software company for ERP systems in new construction and renovation
* Subsidiary Alma Mediapartners Oy acquired 51 pct of share capital of Raksa ja KotiKauppa Oy from company founders
* Parties have agreed not to publish price of acquisition Source text for Eikon:
