Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Addnode :
* Ida Infront, Addnode Group unit, signs deal with Södertälje municipality and Salem municipality to deliver e-archive as a service
* Agreement is for 3 years with initial order value of about 2 million Swedish crowns ($234,948.60)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5125 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order