BRIEF-Industrial Securities posts net profit of 448.7 mln yuan in March
* Says net profit of 448.7 million yuan ($65.01 million) in March
Jan 11 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in December 2015 at 597 million euros ($649.89 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net profit of 448.7 million yuan ($65.01 million) in March
DUBAI, April 11 Shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy dropped on profit taking, pulling that index lower in early trade on Tuesday, while strong first quarter results from Dubai Islamic Bank helped to buoy its local index.