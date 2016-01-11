UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 UK Competition and Markets Authority:
* Anticipated merger between Ladbrokes and certain businesses of Gala Coral may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in UK
* Has therefore referred merger pursuant to sections 33(1) and 34za(2) of Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.