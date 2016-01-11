Jan 11 UK Competition and Markets Authority:

* Anticipated merger between Ladbrokes and certain businesses of Gala Coral may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within a market or markets in UK

* Has therefore referred merger pursuant to sections 33(1) and 34za(2) of Act