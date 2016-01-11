Jan 11 Euronext:

* 50 Prodware SA bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 euros ($108,810) each to be listed on Marche Libre as of Jan. 15, 2016

* Total nominal amount is 5 million euros

* Bonds have an interest rate of 3 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)