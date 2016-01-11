BRIEF-Publity gets further mandate in low bln euro range from South American investor
* Receives a further asset management mandate in a low billion euro range from a South American investor
Jan 11 Hybrigenics SA :
* Receives FDA approval for phase II clinical study of inecalcitol in acute myeloid leukemia in the United States Source text: bit.ly/1W05fLG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives a further asset management mandate in a low billion euro range from a South American investor
* HAS DECIDED TO CARRY OUT TWO DIRECTED SHARE ISSUES FOR A TOTAL OF SEK 10 MILLION OF WHICH SEK 5 MILLION TO LARS KVARNHEM