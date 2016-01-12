Jan 12 Capgemini :

* Says the organic profitability improvement of Capgemini combined with the acquisition of IGATE lifts the prospects for taxable profits in the U.S. In accordance with the IFRS accounting rules, Capgemini expects to reassess the carrying amount of the differed tax asset on US tax loss carry-forwards which leads to record a net non-cash tax income estimated at EUR520 million.