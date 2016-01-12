Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 Capgemini :
* Says the organic profitability improvement of Capgemini combined with the acquisition of IGATE lifts the prospects for taxable profits in the U.S. In accordance with the IFRS accounting rules, Capgemini expects to reassess the carrying amount of the differed tax asset on US tax loss carry-forwards which leads to record a net non-cash tax income estimated at EUR520 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order