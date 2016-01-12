Jan 12 Saga Plc :

* Trading update covering period 1 August 2015 to 11 January 2016

* As delivered on strategic objectives outlined for year ending January 2016

* Expect to deliver results in line with market expectations for full year

* Reached agreement to acquire tax losses from Acromas Spc Co Ltd and Acromas Mid Co Ltd with a tax affected value of £15.3m

* Tax losses will be acquired for a consideration of £7.65m, equal to 50 pct of tax affected face value

* Reviewing ongoing capital requirements of AICL and considering options available to reduce underwriting risk and level of capital currently deployed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)