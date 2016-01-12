Jan 12 Saga Plc :
* Trading update covering period 1 August 2015 to 11
January 2016
* As delivered on strategic objectives outlined for year
ending January 2016
* Expect to deliver results in line with market
expectations for full year
* Reached agreement to acquire tax losses from Acromas Spc
Co Ltd and Acromas Mid Co Ltd with a tax affected value of
£15.3m
* Tax losses will be acquired for a consideration of
£7.65m, equal to 50 pct of tax affected face value
* Reviewing ongoing capital requirements of AICL and
considering options available to reduce underwriting risk and
level of capital currently deployed
