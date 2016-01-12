Jan 12 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Direct Line Insurance Group Plc announces an update on recent weather events

* Group's per event retention under its property catastrophe reinsurance contract is £150 million and therefore group does not currently expect to make any recovery under this contract

* Approximately 90 pct of first damage assessment visits have been completed and all customers who can no longer reside in their homes have been placed in alternative accommodation

* Based on current information, group estimates total claims from three storms in range of £110 million to £140 million

* Group reiterates its 2015 target of achieving a combined operating ratio of 92 pct to 94 pct normalised for claims from major weather events