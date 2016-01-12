Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Jan 12 BKW AG :
* Announces acquisition of A. Dietrich Kaelte Klima Lueftung AG, Schoenenberger & Partner AG and Frosio S.r.l.
* Signed a purchase agreement via BKW Italia for a majority 70 percent holding in Frosio S.r.l.
* Three companies will continue to be managed independently Source text - bit.ly/1OYw1EZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)