Jan 12 BKW AG :

* Announces acquisition of A. Dietrich Kaelte Klima Lueftung AG, Schoenenberger & Partner AG and Frosio S.r.l.

* Signed a purchase agreement via BKW Italia for a majority 70 percent holding in Frosio S.r.l.

* Three companies will continue to be managed independently