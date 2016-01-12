Jan 12 Scanfil Oyj :

* PartnerTech AB decided to start closing down production of plant

* Plan is to conclude most of actions by June 30, 2016

* Negative impact on earnings resulting from factory closing is estimated at about 5 million euros ($5.4 million) - 7.5 million euros

* Impact on earnings is mainly focused to Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)