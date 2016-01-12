Jan 12 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* For six months to December 2015 Shoprite Group increased turnover by 8.8 pct from R57.5 billion to about R62.5 billion

* After an improved Q2 driven by good festive season trading

* growth on a like-for-like basis was 2.8 pct for 6 months to December 2015

* Furniture division grew sales by 13.7 pct for period, with OK Furniture brand best performer

* Other operating segments achieved growth of 9.3 pct

* Taken at constant currencies, sales for six months to December grew by 23.5 pct