UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda says weak yen may quicken achievement of inflation goal
* Repeats upbeat view on inflation prospects (Adds quotes, policy detail)
Jan 12 Pax Anlage AG :
* CEO Stefan Kuhn has informed the board of his resignation with immediate effect
* CEO leaves for personal reasons on his own wish Source text: bit.ly/1RIh3lg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Repeats upbeat view on inflation prospects (Adds quotes, policy detail)
* Further to IAG's announcement on 22 february 2017, IAG small shareholding sale facility closed on 7 April 2017